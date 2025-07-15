Trending
July 15, 2025 / 1:11 PM

'Map That Leads to You' trailer: KJ Apa, Madelyn Cline star in rom-com

By Jessica Inman
Prime Video is teasing "The Map That Leads to You." Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios
1 of 5 | Prime Video is teasing "The Map That Leads to You." Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

July 15 (UPI) -- Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline and Riverdale actor KJ Apa star in the new romantic comedy The Map That Leads to You.

Prime Video released a trailer for the film, which arrives on the streamer Aug. 20, Tuesday.

The teaser shows Jack (Apa) and Heather (Cline) meeting on a train and connecting instantly.

Heather is traveling Europe with her friends, while Jack allows his grandfather's journal to dictate his next destination.

His go-with-the-flow persona "kind of stresses" out Heather, who declares that she prefers "to know what's next."

"As secrets and life choices test their bond, her path changes forever," an official synopsis reads.

The film takes its inspiration from the J.P. Monniger novel and is directed by Lasse Hallstrom, well known for working on Dear John.

Madison Thompson, Sofia Wylie and Orlando Norman also star.

