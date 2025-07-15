July 15 (UPI) -- Rapper Eminem faces his own superfans in the teaser trailer for documentary Stans, which will release in theaters for a brief run in August.

The teaser features Eminem, who also produces the documentary, hearing some of the most common questions asked to him by fans, including some about his 2000 song "Stan."

"Moving, funny, and revealing, the film offers a raw and riveting exploration of Eminem's legendary career through the eyes of his most devoted fans," the official synopsis reads. "Released in 2000, Eminem's song "Stan" -- about an obsessive, unstable fan -- remains iconic. So iconic that the term stan was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017."

Stans will release exclusively in AMC Theatres locations in the United States from Aug. 7 to 10. The film will be released internationally on the same date by Trafalgar Releasing.

"More than just an exploration of fandom, the film examines the complicated relationship between one of the world's most private artists and his massive public persona. Through stylized recreations, rare archival footage, and intimate original interviews, it offers a raw, loud and revealing journey across Eminem's career -- and the passionate audience that has grown with him," the description states.

Stans is directed by Steven Leckart and produced by Eminem, Paul Rosenberg, Stuart Parr, Antoine Fuqua, Tony DiSanto, David Schiff with DIGA Studios in association with Shady Films, Fuqua Films, Interscope Films and MTV Entertainment Studios. Bruce Gillmer, Amanda Culkowski and Michael Maniaci serve as executive producers.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige take Super Bowl halftime stage