July 15, 2025 / 4:14 PM

Eminem faces his fans in teaser for documentary 'Stans'

By Ben Hooper
American rapper Eminem stars in the documentary "Stans," which examines his career through the eyes of his fans. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | American rapper Eminem stars in the documentary "Stans," which examines his career through the eyes of his fans. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Rapper Eminem faces his own superfans in the teaser trailer for documentary Stans, which will release in theaters for a brief run in August.

The teaser features Eminem, who also produces the documentary, hearing some of the most common questions asked to him by fans, including some about his 2000 song "Stan."

"Moving, funny, and revealing, the film offers a raw and riveting exploration of Eminem's legendary career through the eyes of his most devoted fans," the official synopsis reads. "Released in 2000, Eminem's song "Stan" -- about an obsessive, unstable fan -- remains iconic. So iconic that the term stan was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017."

Stans will release exclusively in AMC Theatres locations in the United States from Aug. 7 to 10. The film will be released internationally on the same date by Trafalgar Releasing.

"More than just an exploration of fandom, the film examines the complicated relationship between one of the world's most private artists and his massive public persona. Through stylized recreations, rare archival footage, and intimate original interviews, it offers a raw, loud and revealing journey across Eminem's career -- and the passionate audience that has grown with him," the description states.

Stans is directed by Steven Leckart and produced by Eminem, Paul Rosenberg, Stuart Parr, Antoine Fuqua, Tony DiSanto, David Schiff with DIGA Studios in association with Shady Films, Fuqua Films, Interscope Films and MTV Entertainment Studios. Bruce Gillmer, Amanda Culkowski and Michael Maniaci serve as executive producers.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige take Super Bowl halftime stage

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar perform in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on February 13, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

'Map That Leads to You' trailer: KJ Apa, Madelyn Cline star in rom-com
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Map That Leads to You' trailer: KJ Apa, Madelyn Cline star in rom-com
July 15 (UPI) -- "Outer Banks" actress Madelyn Cline and "Riverdale" actor KJ Apa star in "The Map That Leads to You," a romantic comedy arriving on Prime Video Aug. 20.
David Corenswet snuck into Philadelphia screening of 'Superman'
Movies // 4 hours ago
David Corenswet snuck into Philadelphia screening of 'Superman'
July 15 (UPI) -- "Superman" star David Corenswet said he snuck into an IMAX screening of his hit film in Philadelphia. The showing was only his second time seeing the movie.
'How to Train Your Dragon,' 'M3gan 2.0' on VOD Tuesday
Movies // 1 day ago
'How to Train Your Dragon,' 'M3gan 2.0' on VOD Tuesday
July 14 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced Monday that both the live-action "How to Train Your Dragon" and "M3gan 2.0" will be available digitally Tuesday.
'Sunset Boulevard' to return to theaters in August for 75th anniversary
Movies // 1 day ago
'Sunset Boulevard' to return to theaters in August for 75th anniversary
July 14 (UPI) -- Paramount announced "Sunset Boulevard" 75th anniversary plans on Monday, including a theatrical re-release in August.
Sundance announces Robert Redford tribute at final Park City fest
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance announces Robert Redford tribute at final Park City fest
July 14 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival announced Monday that the 2026 festival will include a tribute to founder Robert Redford and films that have screened in the fest's four decades.
Rihanna brings sons RZA, Riot to 'Smurfs' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Rihanna brings sons RZA, Riot to 'Smurfs' premiere
July 14 (UPI) -- Singer and beauty entrepreneur Rihanna brought her kids, sons RZA and Riot, to the premiere of her film "Smurfs" on Sunday.
'Superman' tops box office with $122M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Superman' tops box office with $122M
July 13 (UPI) -- "Superman" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $122 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com reported Sunday.
Embeth Davidtz says Spielberg, Altman influenced her directorial debut
Movies // 4 days ago
Embeth Davidtz says Spielberg, Altman influenced her directorial debut
LOS ANGELES, July 11 (UPI) -- Embeth Davidtz told UPI her memories from working with Steven Spielberg and Robert Altman influenced her own directorial debut, "Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight," in theaters Friday.
'Red Sonja' fights warriors, minotaur in new trailer
Movies // 5 days ago
'Red Sonja' fights warriors, minotaur in new trailer
July 10 (UPI) -- Samuel Goldwyn Films released a trailer for "Red Sonja" on Thursday. The film, starring Matilda Lutz as the Marvel Comics/Dynamite character, opens in theaters Aug. 15.
Walton Goggins, Ron Funches, more join animated 'Mutant Furniture'
Movies // 5 days ago
Walton Goggins, Ron Funches, more join animated 'Mutant Furniture'
July 9 (UPI) -- 42 West announced Wednesday that several actors have joined the voice cast of "Harry and the Mutant Mid-century Furniture." Walton Goggins, Ron Funches, Chris Parnell, Shondrella Avery join the previous cast.

