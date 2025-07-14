July 14 (UPI) -- Singer and beauty entrepreneur Rihanna brought her kids to the Smurfs premiere Sunday.

The star, 37, was joined by sons RZA, 3, and Riot, who turns two in August, at the event at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

Rihanna shares her children with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and is pregnant with the couple's third child.

She wore a long black dress that showed off her baby bump, and a black leather jacket.

Rihanna voices Smurfette in the animated feature. She also recorded the song "Friend of Mine" for the movie.

Director Chris Miller, Nick Offerman (Ken), Hannah Waddingham (Jezebeth), John Goodman (Papa Smurf) and Billie Lourd (Worry Smurf) were also in attendance at the premiere.

The voice cast also stars Sandra Oh as Moxie Smurf, Daniel Levy as Joel, James Corden as an unnamed character, Kurt Russell as Ron, Xolo Mariduena as Brainy Smurf, JP Karliak as Razamel and Gargamel, Natasha Lyonne as Mama Poot, Alex Winter as Hefty Smurf, Marshmello as Turtle, Amy Sedaris as jaunty, Nick Kroll as Chernobog and Spencer X as SFX Smurf.

The movie showcases the aftermath of Papa Smurf's abduction as Smurfette commits to rescuing him.

Smurfs opens in theaters Friday.

