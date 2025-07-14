'How to Train Your Dragon,' 'M3gan 2.0' on VOD Tuesday

July 14 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced the video-on-demand premiere dates for How to Train Your Dragon and M3gan 2.0 on Monday. Both are available to own or rent digitally Tuesday.

Dragon will also be available on 4K UHD and Blu-ray Aug. 12, while M3gan reaches those formats Sept. 23.

Dragon is the live-action adaptation of the 2010 DreamWorks animated film. It premiered June 13 and was No. 1 for two weeks in a row.

Its home release will include deleted scenes and bonus features about adapting the film in live-action, set building and technology.

M3gan opened June 27 and turned the robot doll into a heroine battling military artificial intelligence. The home release promises an unrated cut as the theatrical was rated PG-13, and additional interviews with cast and crew.