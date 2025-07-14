Trending
'Sunset Boulevard' to return to theaters in August for 75th anniversary

By Fred Topel
Gloria Swanson and William Holden star in "Sunset Boulevard," returning to theaters Aug. 3. Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures
July 14 (UPI) -- Paramount announced plans for the 75th anniversary of Sunset Boulevard on Monday, including a theatrical re-release Aug. 3 and 4.

Sunset Boulevard was originally released Aug. 10, 1950. The film opens with screenwriter Joe Gillis (William Holden) floating dead in a pool as he narrates the story that led to his fate.

Gillis got involved with Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson), a silent film star whose glory days are behind her. She's famously still ready for her closeup, however, and contends she's still big, but "It's the pictures that got small."

Billy Wilder directed. Erich Von Stroheim and Nancy Olson also star.

The 4K restoration of Sunset Boulevard premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The restoration was made off of a surviving 35mm duplicate negative, referencing the Library of Congress's print.

It also includes a 5.1 sound mix using Park Road Post's technology to isolate dialogue. Park Road restored the footage in Peter Jackson's documentaries They Shall Not Grow Old and The Beatles: Get Back.

The Fathom Events theatrical re-release includes an introduction by Leonard Maltin.

The film is currently available on 4K UHD at home. The Broadway musical adaptation starring Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond plays through July 20.

Sunset Boulevard won Oscars for writing, art direction and Music out of 11 nominations.

