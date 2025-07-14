Trending
July 14, 2025 / 1:49 PM

Sundance announces Robert Redford tribute at final Park City fest

By Fred Topel
Robert Redford, seen at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival, will be honored at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Robert Redford, seen at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival, will be honored at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival announced plans for a tribute to Robert Redford and legacy Sundance films on Monday. The 2026 festival will run Jan. 22 to Feb. 1 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.

2026 will be the last Sundance Film Festival to take place in Utah. The festival previously announced its move to Boulder, Colo., beginning in 2027.

Robert Redford founded The Sundance Institute in 1981, which runs filmmaker labs and has put on the festival since 1985. The Sundance Film Festival Celebration on Jan. 23 will honor Redford, as well as additional moments to be planned throughout the festival.

The 2026 festival program will also include archival screenings of past festival movies.

The Yarrow Theater in the Park City DoubleTree Hotel will be a screening venue after being dark for several years. Additionally, movies will screen at the Eccles Theater, Holiday Village Cinemas, Park City Library, The Ray and Redstone theaters.

Salt Lake City screenings will be held at Broadway Centre Cinemas and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Centre.

United Press International has covered the Sundance Film Festival since 2020.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Sunset Boulevard' to return to theaters in August for 75th anniversary
Movies // 16 minutes ago
'Sunset Boulevard' to return to theaters in August for 75th anniversary
July 14 (UPI) -- Paramount announced "Sunset Boulevard" 75th anniversary plans on Monday, including a theatrical re-release in August.
Rihanna brings sons RZA, Riot to 'Smurfs' premiere
Movies // 5 hours ago
Rihanna brings sons RZA, Riot to 'Smurfs' premiere
July 14 (UPI) -- Singer and beauty entrepreneur Rihanna brought her kids, sons RZA and Riot, to the premiere of her film "Smurfs" on Sunday.
'Superman' tops box office with $122M
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Superman' tops box office with $122M
July 13 (UPI) -- "Superman" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $122 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com reported Sunday.
Embeth Davidtz says Spielberg, Altman influenced her directorial debut
Movies // 3 days ago
Embeth Davidtz says Spielberg, Altman influenced her directorial debut
LOS ANGELES, July 11 (UPI) -- Embeth Davidtz told UPI her memories from working with Steven Spielberg and Robert Altman influenced her own directorial debut, "Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight," in theaters Friday.
'Red Sonja' fights warriors, minotaur in new trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
'Red Sonja' fights warriors, minotaur in new trailer
July 10 (UPI) -- Samuel Goldwyn Films released a trailer for "Red Sonja" on Thursday. The film, starring Matilda Lutz as the Marvel Comics/Dynamite character, opens in theaters Aug. 15.
Walton Goggins, Ron Funches, more join animated 'Mutant Furniture'
Movies // 4 days ago
Walton Goggins, Ron Funches, more join animated 'Mutant Furniture'
July 9 (UPI) -- 42 West announced Wednesday that several actors have joined the voice cast of "Harry and the Mutant Mid-century Furniture." Walton Goggins, Ron Funches, Chris Parnell, Shondrella Avery join the previous cast.
'Wicked' special to air Nov. 6 on NBC ahead of 'For Good' release
Movies // 5 days ago
'Wicked' special to air Nov. 6 on NBC ahead of 'For Good' release
July 9 (UPI) -- NBC's "Wicked" special, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, will air on the network Nov. 6. "Wicked: For Good" opens in theaters Nov. 21.
'The Amateur' to stream July 17 on Hulu
Movies // 5 days ago
'The Amateur' to stream July 17 on Hulu
July 9 (UPI) -- James Hawes' action-thriller "The Amateur," starring Rami Malek, arrives on Hulu July 17, the streamer announced Wednesday.
SpongeBob journeys to Underworld in 'Search for SquarePants' teaser
Movies // 5 days ago
SpongeBob journeys to Underworld in 'Search for SquarePants' teaser
July 9 (UPI) -- SpongeBob and Patrick head to the Underworld, "where no Sponge has gone before," in a teaser for "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants," which arrives in theaters Dec. 19.
Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley and more join 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
Movies // 5 days ago
Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley and more join 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
July 9 (UPI) -- "Charlie's Angels" star Lucy Liu, "Bridgerton" actress Simone Ashley and "The Office" actor B.J. Novak will join Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in the "Devil Wears Prada" sequel, which is now filming.

