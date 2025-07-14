Sundance announces Robert Redford tribute at final Park City fest

July 14 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival announced plans for a tribute to Robert Redford and legacy Sundance films on Monday. The 2026 festival will run Jan. 22 to Feb. 1 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.

2026 will be the last Sundance Film Festival to take place in Utah. The festival previously announced its move to Boulder, Colo., beginning in 2027.

Robert Redford founded The Sundance Institute in 1981, which runs filmmaker labs and has put on the festival since 1985. The Sundance Film Festival Celebration on Jan. 23 will honor Redford, as well as additional moments to be planned throughout the festival.

The 2026 festival program will also include archival screenings of past festival movies.

The Yarrow Theater in the Park City DoubleTree Hotel will be a screening venue after being dark for several years. Additionally, movies will screen at the Eccles Theater, Holiday Village Cinemas, Park City Library, The Ray and Redstone theaters.

Salt Lake City screenings will be held at Broadway Centre Cinemas and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Centre.

