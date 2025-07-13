Movies
July 13, 2025 / 5:29 PM

'Superman' tops box office with $122M

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Cast members David Corenswet (L) and Rachel Brosnahan attend the premiere of "Superman" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast members David Corenswet (L) and Rachel Brosnahan attend the premiere of "Superman" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Superman is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $122 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com reported Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Jurassic World: Rebirth with $40 million, followed by F1 at No. 3 with $13 million, How to Train Your Dragon at No. 4 with $8 million and Elio at No. 5 with $3.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are 28 Years Later at No. 6 with $2.7 million, Lilo & Stitch at No. 7 with $2.7 million, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning at No. 8 with $1.4 million, M3GAN 2.0 at No. 9 with $1.35 million and Materialists at No. 10 with $700,000.

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan attend 'Superman' premiere

Cast members David Corenswet (L) and Rachel Brosnahan attend the premiere of "Superman" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on July 7, 2025. Corenswet portrays Superman, with Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Embeth Davidtz says Spielberg, Altman influenced her directorial debut
Movies // 2 days ago
Embeth Davidtz says Spielberg, Altman influenced her directorial debut
LOS ANGELES, July 11 (UPI) -- Embeth Davidtz told UPI her memories from working with Steven Spielberg and Robert Altman influenced her own directorial debut, "Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight," in theaters Friday.
'Red Sonja' fights warriors, minotaur in new trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
'Red Sonja' fights warriors, minotaur in new trailer
July 10 (UPI) -- Samuel Goldwyn Films released a trailer for "Red Sonja" on Thursday. The film, starring Matilda Lutz as the Marvel Comics/Dynamite character, opens in theaters Aug. 15.
Walton Goggins, Ron Funches, more join animated 'Mutant Furniture'
Movies // 4 days ago
Walton Goggins, Ron Funches, more join animated 'Mutant Furniture'
July 9 (UPI) -- 42 West announced Wednesday that several actors have joined the voice cast of "Harry and the Mutant Mid-century Furniture." Walton Goggins, Ron Funches, Chris Parnell, Shondrella Avery join the previous cast.
'Wicked' special to air Nov. 6 on NBC ahead of 'For Good' release
Movies // 4 days ago
'Wicked' special to air Nov. 6 on NBC ahead of 'For Good' release
July 9 (UPI) -- NBC's "Wicked" special, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, will air on the network Nov. 6. "Wicked: For Good" opens in theaters Nov. 21.
'The Amateur' to stream July 17 on Hulu
Movies // 4 days ago
'The Amateur' to stream July 17 on Hulu
July 9 (UPI) -- James Hawes' action-thriller "The Amateur," starring Rami Malek, arrives on Hulu July 17, the streamer announced Wednesday.
SpongeBob journeys to Underworld in 'Search for SquarePants' teaser
Movies // 4 days ago
SpongeBob journeys to Underworld in 'Search for SquarePants' teaser
July 9 (UPI) -- SpongeBob and Patrick head to the Underworld, "where no Sponge has gone before," in a teaser for "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants," which arrives in theaters Dec. 19.
Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley and more join 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
Movies // 4 days ago
Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley and more join 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
July 9 (UPI) -- "Charlie's Angels" star Lucy Liu, "Bridgerton" actress Simone Ashley and "The Office" actor B.J. Novak will join Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in the "Devil Wears Prada" sequel, which is now filming.
'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' to open BFI Film Festival
Movies // 4 days ago
'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' to open BFI Film Festival
July 9 (UPI) -- "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," the third film in the "Knives Out" franchise starring Daniel Craig, will have its world premiere as the opening night film at the 69th annual BFI London Film Festival.
Steven Spielberg shares 'Jaws' nightmares in 'Jaws @ 50' doc
Movies // 4 days ago
Steven Spielberg shares 'Jaws' nightmares in 'Jaws @ 50' doc
LOS ANGELES, July 9 (UPI) -- "Jaws @ 50" director Laurent Bouzereau spoke with UPI about "Jaws" helmer Steven Spielberg sharing traumatic memories and bad dreams long after making the film. Producer Wendy Benchley also discussed the documentary.
Movie review: 'Superman' celebrates comic book fantasy to extreme
Movies // 5 days ago
Movie review: 'Superman' celebrates comic book fantasy to extreme
LOS ANGELES, July 8 (UPI) -- "Superman," starring David Corenswet and in theaters Friday, takes the most comic-centric approach to a superhero movie in a post-Marvel world.

Trending Stories

Trump floats revoking Rosie O'Donnell's U.S. citizenship
Trump floats revoking Rosie O'Donnell's U.S. citizenship
Famous birthdays for July 13: Patrick Stewart, Harrison Ford
Famous birthdays for July 13: Patrick Stewart, Harrison Ford
Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker expecting baby No. 2
Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker expecting baby No. 2
Noma Dumezweni: Timing for 'Murderbot' is 'absolutely perfect'
Noma Dumezweni: Timing for 'Murderbot' is 'absolutely perfect'
Famous birthdays for July 12: Cheyenne Jackson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Famous birthdays for July 12: Cheyenne Jackson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Follow Us