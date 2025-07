'Superman' tops box office with $122M

Cast members David Corenswet (L) and Rachel Brosnahan attend the premiere of "Superman" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Superman is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $122 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com reported Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Jurassic World: Rebirth with $40 million, followed by F1 at No. 3 with $13 million, How to Train Your Dragon at No. 4 with $8 million and Elio at No. 5 with $3.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are 28 Years Later at No. 6 with $2.7 million, Lilo & Stitch at No. 7 with $2.7 million, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning at No. 8 with $1.4 million, M3GAN 2.0 at No. 9 with $1.35 million and Materialists at No. 10 with $700,000.

