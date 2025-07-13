'Superman' tops box office with $122M

July 13 (UPI) -- Superman is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $122 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com reported Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Jurassic World: Rebirth with $40 million, followed by F1 at No. 3 with $13 million, How to Train Your Dragon at No. 4 with $8 million and Elio at No. 5 with $3.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are 28 Years Later at No. 6 with $2.7 million, Lilo & Stitch at No. 7 with $2.7 million, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning at No. 8 with $1.4 million, M3GAN 2.0 at No. 9 with $1.35 million and Materialists at No. 10 with $700,000.

