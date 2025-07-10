July 10 (UPI) -- Samuel Goldwyn Films released a trailer for Red Sonja on Thursday. The film opens in theaters Aug. 15.

Matilda Lutz plays Red Sonja, inspired by the Marvel Comics/Dynamo character and the heroine of Robert E. Howard's novels. As a child, Sonja survives the massacre of her tribe and family.

Now, Sonja finds herself in an arena battling other prisoners and a minotaur for the entertainment of a king and the crowd. She also leads soldiers in battle.

Sonja does all of this while wearing a silver chest and loin piece. At the end of the trailer, she questions what protection it will provide. The armorer confirms none, but it is for the amusement of the crowd.

Robert Sheehan, Wallis Day, Martyn Ford, Michael Bisping, Phillip Winchester and Trevor Eve also star. MJ Bassett directs.

Red Sonja will have a panel in Ballroom 20 at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 24 at 5:30 p.m. PDT.

Previous versions of Red Sonja have been in development, including one to star Rose McGowan. Bryan Singer and Joey Soloway were attached to direct at one point.

Howard's character existed in the same universe as his Conan the Barbarian. Brigitte Nielsen played Sonja in a 1985 adaptation, costarring Arnold Schwarzenegger, but playing Kalidor instead of Conan.