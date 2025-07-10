Trending
Movies
July 10, 2025 / 4:32 PM

'Red Sonja' fights warriors, minotaur in new trailer

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Matilda Lutz, seen at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, stars in "Red Sonja." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Matilda Lutz, seen at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, stars in "Red Sonja." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Samuel Goldwyn Films released a trailer for Red Sonja on Thursday. The film opens in theaters Aug. 15.

Matilda Lutz plays Red Sonja, inspired by the Marvel Comics/Dynamo character and the heroine of Robert E. Howard's novels. As a child, Sonja survives the massacre of her tribe and family.

Now, Sonja finds herself in an arena battling other prisoners and a minotaur for the entertainment of a king and the crowd. She also leads soldiers in battle.

Sonja does all of this while wearing a silver chest and loin piece. At the end of the trailer, she questions what protection it will provide. The armorer confirms none, but it is for the amusement of the crowd.

Robert Sheehan, Wallis Day, Martyn Ford, Michael Bisping, Phillip Winchester and Trevor Eve also star. MJ Bassett directs.

Red Sonja will have a panel in Ballroom 20 at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 24 at 5:30 p.m. PDT.

Previous versions of Red Sonja have been in development, including one to star Rose McGowan. Bryan Singer and Joey Soloway were attached to direct at one point.

Howard's character existed in the same universe as his Conan the Barbarian. Brigitte Nielsen played Sonja in a 1985 adaptation, costarring Arnold Schwarzenegger, but playing Kalidor instead of Conan.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Walton Goggins, Ron Funches, more join animated 'Mutant Furniture'
Movies // 23 hours ago
Walton Goggins, Ron Funches, more join animated 'Mutant Furniture'
July 9 (UPI) -- 42 West announced Wednesday that several actors have joined the voice cast of "Harry and the Mutant Mid-century Furniture." Walton Goggins, Ron Funches, Chris Parnell, Shondrella Avery join the previous cast.
'Wicked' special to air Nov. 6 on NBC ahead of 'For Good' release
Movies // 1 day ago
'Wicked' special to air Nov. 6 on NBC ahead of 'For Good' release
July 9 (UPI) -- NBC's "Wicked" special, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, will air on the network Nov. 6. "Wicked: For Good" opens in theaters Nov. 21.
'The Amateur' to stream July 17 on Hulu
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Amateur' to stream July 17 on Hulu
July 9 (UPI) -- James Hawes' action-thriller "The Amateur," starring Rami Malek, arrives on Hulu July 17, the streamer announced Wednesday.
SpongeBob journeys to Underworld in 'Search for SquarePants' teaser
Movies // 1 day ago
SpongeBob journeys to Underworld in 'Search for SquarePants' teaser
July 9 (UPI) -- SpongeBob and Patrick head to the Underworld, "where no Sponge has gone before," in a teaser for "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants," which arrives in theaters Dec. 19.
Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley and more join 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
Movies // 1 day ago
Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley and more join 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
July 9 (UPI) -- "Charlie's Angels" star Lucy Liu, "Bridgerton" actress Simone Ashley and "The Office" actor B.J. Novak will join Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in the "Devil Wears Prada" sequel, which is now filming.
'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' to open BFI Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' to open BFI Film Festival
July 9 (UPI) -- "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," the third film in the "Knives Out" franchise starring Daniel Craig, will have its world premiere as the opening night film at the 69th annual BFI London Film Festival.
Steven Spielberg shares 'Jaws' nightmares in 'Jaws @ 50' doc
Movies // 1 day ago
Steven Spielberg shares 'Jaws' nightmares in 'Jaws @ 50' doc
LOS ANGELES, July 9 (UPI) -- "Jaws @ 50" director Laurent Bouzereau spoke with UPI about "Jaws" helmer Steven Spielberg sharing traumatic memories and bad dreams long after making the film. Producer Wendy Benchley also discussed the documentary.
Movie review: 'Superman' celebrates comic book fantasy to extreme
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Superman' celebrates comic book fantasy to extreme
LOS ANGELES, July 8 (UPI) -- "Superman," starring David Corenswet and in theaters Friday, takes the most comic-centric approach to a superhero movie in a post-Marvel world.
Mia Threapleton wanted to get her claws into 'Phoenician' nun role
Movies // 2 days ago
Mia Threapleton wanted to get her claws into 'Phoenician' nun role
NEW YORK, July 8 (UPI) -- Mia Threapleton says she spent three months studying Catholicism and creating her own "murder dossier" after Wes Anderson hired her to play a knife-wielding nun in his espionage comedy, "The Phoenician Scheme."
David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan attend 'Superman' premiere
Movies // 2 days ago
David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan attend 'Superman' premiere
July 8 (UPI) -- "Superman" stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were among the cast members to attend the Los Angeles premiere of the film, which arrives in theaters Friday.

Trending Stories

'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
TV review: 'Dexter: Resurrection' takes revival further
TV review: 'Dexter: Resurrection' takes revival further
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'
Larry David, Obamas team up for HBO sketch comedy series
Larry David, Obamas team up for HBO sketch comedy series

Follow Us