July 9, 2025 / 2:39 PM

'Wicked' special to air Nov. 6 on NBC ahead of 'For Good' release

By Jessica Inman
NBC's "Wicked" special airs Nov. 6. Photo courtesy of NBC
1 of 5 | NBC's "Wicked" special airs Nov. 6. Photo courtesy of NBC

July 9 (UPI) -- NBC's Wicked special, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, will air on the network Nov. 6.

The special will broadcast ahead of the Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, arriving in theaters Nov. 21.

Erivo, who portrays Elphaba in the musical fantasy film, and Grande, who portrays Glinda, will helm the event, which spans two hours and broadcasts from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The special begins at 8 p.m. EDT, and will arrive on Peacock the following day, a press release states.

The stars are set to perform fan favorites from the first feature alongside "their co-stars and other surprise guests," according to an official synopsis.

NBC suggests that the duo might preview songs from the sequel.

The films take their inspiration from the 1995 book penned by Gregory Maguire and the following Broadway adaptation (2003). The first Wicked film opened in November 2024.

