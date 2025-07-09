Trending
July 9, 2025 / 8:56 AM

'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' to open BFI Film Festival

By Jessica Inman
Daniel Craig arrives for the Golden Globe Awards in January. He stars in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Daniel Craig arrives for the Golden Globe Awards in January. He stars in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third film in the Knives Out franchise starring Daniel Craig, will have its world premiere at the 69th annual BFI London Film Festival.

The Glass Onion standalone sequel, written and directed by Rian Johnson, is set to open the festival, which kicks off Oct. 8 and runs through Oct. 19.

Craig returns to star as Benoit Blanc, a detective who investigates several murder cases. Wake Up Dead Man also stars Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

Johnson said in a press release Wednesday that he is "honored to be opening" the festival.

"London is the birthplace of the golden age of detective fiction and it's a thrill to be back!" he said in a statement.

The film is due on Netflix Dec. 12.

Knives Out, the first film in the franchise, arrived in 2019, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was released in 2022.

