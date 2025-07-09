"The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants" arrives in theaters Dec. 19. Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures

July 9 (UPI) -- SpongeBob and Patrick head to the Underworld, "where no Sponge has gone before," in a teaser for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, which arrives in theaters Dec. 19.

The trailer released Wednesday shows the duo dressing up as pirates and facing odd creatures in the Underworld, which is "not for the faint of heart."

"Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman -- a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate," an official synopsis says.

The animated film is inspired by Stephen Hillenburg's SpongeBob SquarePants series, which premiered in 1999.

Voice cast members include Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, George Lopez, Isis "Ice Spice" Gaston, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, Regina Hall and Mark Hamill.

Search for SquarePants is the fourth SpongeBob movie and the first to be released since Sponge on the Run in 2020.