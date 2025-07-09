'The Amateur' to stream July 17 on Hulu

July 9 (UPI) -- James Hawes' action-thriller The Amateur, starring Rami Malek, arrives on Hulu July 17, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Malek portrays CIA analyst Charlie Heller, who seeks to avenge his wife's death following a London terrorist attack.

"I want to kill the people who murdered my wife," Heller says in Hulu's preview. "I want to look them in the eyes and pull the trigger."

Hawes, who directs the film, previously told UPI Malek's "intelligence as an actor, as a man" contributes to the character's believability.

"He has that charming, accessible awkwardness, so you feel that he has a vulnerability that you want to exploit," he said.

The film also stars Jon Bernthal, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitriona Balfe, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson and Laurence Fishburne.

Robert Littell's novel inspired the movie, which opened in theaters April 11.