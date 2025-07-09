Trending
July 9, 2025 / 10:08 AM

Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley and more join 'Devil Wears Prada 2'

By Jessica Inman
Lucy Liu has joined the upcoming "Devil Wears Prada" sequel, which is currently filming. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Lucy Liu has joined the upcoming "Devil Wears Prada" sequel, which is currently filming. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Charlie's Angels star Lucy Liu, Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and The Office actor B.J. Novak will join Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in the Devil Wears Prada sequel, which is now filming.

Variety reported Tuesday that Liu and Novak have joined the cast, along with Justin Theroux, Pauline Chalamet, Helen J. Shen, Conrad Ricamora and Caleb Hearon.

E! News confirmed the casting.

Deadline and The Wrap reported Ashley joining the film.

Kenneth Branagh was previously announced as a new cast member. He will portray Miranda Priestly's (Streep) husband.

In addition to Hathaway and Streep, other returning stars include Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Tracie Thoms.

Hathaway portrays eager budding journalist Andy in the original 2006 film, which saw Andy get herself in over her head when she started working at Runway magazine for Miranda.

Andy and Miranda's relationship in the upcoming feature remains unclear, but Hathaway speculated in 2022 that Andy "is writing for a wonderful French women's magazine."

"I think she's a staff writer and she speaks French fluently," she told E! News at the time. "I don't think she's married, but she might have a child or two. I think she's pretty fab."

David Frankel directed the original film, which was based on the 2004 novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger. He is returning for the second installment.

Meryl Streep turns 76: a look back

Actor Dustin Hoffman (L) and actress Meryl Streep smile happily after winning their respective Oscars at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., on April 14, 1980. Hofmann won his Best Actor Oscar for his role in the film “Kramer vs. Kramer,” while Streep won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in the same movie. File Photo by Bob Flora/UPI | License Photo

