Walton Goggins, Ron Funches, more join animated 'Mutant Furniture'

July 9 (UPI) -- 42 West announced Wednesday that additional voice cast members have joined the animated film Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture. Walton Goggins, Chris Parnell, Ron Funches and Shondrella Avery are the new additions.

The animated film previously cast Stephanie Beatriz, Tim Meadows, Andy Richter, Veep's Matt Walsh, Seth Green, Pamela Adlon, Lou Ferrigno and Clare Grant. Riley Hamilton is the casting director.

Michael Skolnick directs the story of 10-year-old Harry, who teams up with talking furniture, the result of atomic testing in 1962. Skolnick co-wrote and produces with Keegan Cotton, Jordan Lewandowski and Seth Morton.

The film is available for worldwide distribution. It is expected to complete production next year.