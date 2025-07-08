Trending
Movies
July 8, 2025 / 8:48 AM

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan attend 'Superman' premiere

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Cast members David Corenswet (L) and Rachel Brosnahan attend the premiere of "Superman" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Cast members David Corenswet (L) and Rachel Brosnahan attend the premiere of "Superman" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) --

Superman stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were among the cast members to attend the Los Angeles premiere of the film, which arrives in theaters Friday.

The event took place at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday.

Corenswet, 31, who portrays the iconic Clark Kent in the feature, wore a pinstriped suit to the premiere.

Brosnahan, 34, arrived in a dark blue sequined gown with cutouts. She plays Lois Lane in the film.

Other cast members in attendance included Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner, aka Green Lantern), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) and Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), along with Superman director James Gunn.

Christopher McDonald, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Mikaela Hoover, Anthony Carrigan, Beck Bennett, Alan Tudyk and Maria Gabriela De Faria also walked the red carpet.

In a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hoult talked about meeting Corenswet while auditioning for the role of Superman. Hoult was ultimately cast as Lex Luthor.

"Look at his hair, look at his jawline," Hoult said. "... Whilst we were shaking hands, I was like, 'I'd be happy if this guy was Superman.' I was like, 'You're perfect for it. Really, genuinely.'"

Corenswet is set to read a children's story on CBeebies Bedtime Stories Friday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Fantastic Four celebrate Sue Storm's pregnancy in 'First Steps' clip
Movies // 23 hours ago
Fantastic Four celebrate Sue Storm's pregnancy in 'First Steps' clip
July 7 (UPI) -- Vanessa Kirby announces her character Sue Storm's pregnancy in a new clip from the Marvel film "Fantastic Four: First Steps," which arrives in theaters July 25.
'Zombies 4' reminded Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly to be present
Movies // 1 day ago
'Zombies 4' reminded Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly to be present
LOS ANGELES, July 7 (UPI) -- Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly spoke with UPI about lessons learned from "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires," on Disney Channel Thursday, and passing the franchise on to the next generation.
'Jurassic World: Rebirth' tops North American box office with $91.5M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Jurassic World: Rebirth' tops North American box office with $91.5M
July 6 (UPI) -- "Jurassic World: Rebirth" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $91.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Virginia Madsen leads tributes to late brother, actor Michael Madsen
Movies // 3 days ago
Virginia Madsen leads tributes to late brother, actor Michael Madsen
July 4 (UPI) -- "Sideways" icon Virginia Madsen is leading the tributes to her brother, "Reservoir Dogs" and "The Hateful Eight" actor Michael Madsen, who died Thursday at the age of 67.
Michael B. Jordan: 5 roles beyond 'Sinners'
Movies // 4 days ago
Michael B. Jordan: 5 roles beyond 'Sinners'
July 3 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan stars in "Sinners," a supernatural horror film and his fourth collaboration with director Ryan Coogler. He is also well known for his roles in hits like "Creed" and "Black Panther."
Rihanna, Nick Offerman record for 'Smurfs' in 'behind the voices' clip
Movies // 4 days ago
Rihanna, Nick Offerman record for 'Smurfs' in 'behind the voices' clip
July 3 (UPI) -- Rihanna and Nick Offerman praised the "Smurfs" voice cast in a "Behind the Voices" clip released Wednesday.
Movie review: 'Spinal Tap' re-release proves deeper than catchphrases
Movies // 5 days ago
Movie review: 'Spinal Tap' re-release proves deeper than catchphrases
LOS ANGELES, July 3 (UPI) -- "This Is Spinal Tap," returning to theaters Saturday, shows there was more to the heavy metal comedy than the most famous catchphrases like "turn it up to 11."
'Jaws' 50th anniversary posters highlight IMAX, 3D, 4DX re-release
Movies // 5 days ago
'Jaws' 50th anniversary posters highlight IMAX, 3D, 4DX re-release
July 2 (UPI) -- Universal Studios released five new posters for the upcoming re-release of "Jaws" on Aug. 29, with a poster for IMAX, 3D, 4DX and more.
'She Rides Shotgun' trailer: Taron Egerton tries to protect daughter
Movies // 5 days ago
'She Rides Shotgun' trailer: Taron Egerton tries to protect daughter
July 2 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is previewing its action-thriller feature "She Rides Shotgun," starring "Kingsman" and "Carry-On" actor Taron Egerton.
'Pretty Thing' reminded Alicia Silverstone of her film 'The Crush'
Movies // 6 days ago
'Pretty Thing' reminded Alicia Silverstone of her film 'The Crush'
LOS ANGELES, July 2 (UPI) -- Alicia Silverstone spoke with UPI about her new stalker thriller "Pretty Thing," in theaters and on VOD Friday, and reflected on her '90s movies "The Crush" and "Clueless," as well as her music videos for Aerosmith.

Trending Stories

Eva Pilgrim to take anchor's chair on 'Inside Edition'
Eva Pilgrim to take anchor's chair on 'Inside Edition'
'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 2 gets teaser, premiere date
'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 2 gets teaser, premiere date
'Tim Rex in Space' to premiere Aug. 4 on Nickelodeon
'Tim Rex in Space' to premiere Aug. 4 on Nickelodeon
'Zombies 4' reminded Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly to be present
'Zombies 4' reminded Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly to be present
Kelly Osbourne gets engaged to Sid Wilson
Kelly Osbourne gets engaged to Sid Wilson

Follow Us