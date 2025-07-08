July 8 (UPI) --

Superman stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were among the cast members to attend the Los Angeles premiere of the film, which arrives in theaters Friday.

The event took place at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday.

Corenswet, 31, who portrays the iconic Clark Kent in the feature, wore a pinstriped suit to the premiere.

Brosnahan, 34, arrived in a dark blue sequined gown with cutouts. She plays Lois Lane in the film.

Other cast members in attendance included Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner, aka Green Lantern), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) and Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), along with Superman director James Gunn.

Christopher McDonald, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Mikaela Hoover, Anthony Carrigan, Beck Bennett, Alan Tudyk and Maria Gabriela De Faria also walked the red carpet.

In a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hoult talked about meeting Corenswet while auditioning for the role of Superman. Hoult was ultimately cast as Lex Luthor.

"Look at his hair, look at his jawline," Hoult said. "... Whilst we were shaking hands, I was like, 'I'd be happy if this guy was Superman.' I was like, 'You're perfect for it. Really, genuinely.'"

Corenswet is set to read a children's story on CBeebies Bedtime Stories Friday.