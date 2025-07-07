Trending
July 7, 2025 / 9:33 AM

Fantastic Four celebrate Sue Storm's pregnancy in 'First Steps' clip

By Jessica Inman
Vanessa Kirby arrives on the red carpet at the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere in 2023. She portrays Sue Storm in the upcoming "Fantastic Four" film. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Vanessa Kirby arrives on the red carpet at the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere in 2023. She portrays Sue Storm in the upcoming "Fantastic Four" film. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Vanessa Kirby announces her character's pregnancy in a new clip from the upcoming Fantastic Four film, First Steps, which arrives in theaters July 25.

Kirby portrays Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman, who is married to Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal). Joseph Quinn portrays the Human Torch, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach is the Thing.

The clip released Monday shows Human Torch and Thing sitting at the dinner table, awaiting the arrival of Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic, who are late.

When they arrive, Human Torch says they are "acting weird," and the Thing guesses the baby news.

"We are gonna be the best uncles ever," Human Torch says.

Julia Garner also stars.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team. The movie is the third iteration of the film franchise.

