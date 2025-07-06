Movies
'Jurassic World: Rebirth' tops North American box office with $91.5M

By Karen Butler
Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey arrive on the red carpet for the "Jurassic World Rebirth" New York premiere at Lincoln Center on June 23. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey arrive on the red carpet for the "Jurassic World Rebirth" New York premiere at Lincoln Center on June 23. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson's dinosaur adventure, Jurassic World: Rebirth, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $91.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is F1 with $26.1 million, followed by How to Train Your Dragon at No. 3 with $11 million, Elio at No. 4 with $5.7 million and 28 Years Later at No. 5 with $4.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are M3GAN 2.0 at No. 6 with $3.8 million, Lilo & Stitch at No. 7 with $3.8 million, Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning at No. 8 with $3.3 million, Materialists at No. 9 with $1.3 million and Ballerina at No. 10 with $725,000.

Star Scarlett Johansson arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Jurassic World Rebirth" in New York City on June 23, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

