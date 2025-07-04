Virginia Madsen leads tributes to late brother, actor Michael Madsen

July 4 (UPI) -- Sideways icon Virginia Madsen is leading the tributes to her brother, Reservoir Dogs and The Hateful Eight actor Michael Madsen, who died Thursday at the age of 67.

"My brother Michael has left the stage," Virginia wrote in a statement to Variety.

"He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw. A father, a son, a brother -- etched in contradiction, tempered by love that left its mark," she added. "We're not mourning a public figure. We're not mourning a myth -- but flesh and blood and a ferocious heart."

Actor Titus Welliver said: "Michael Madsen has departed. Mike leaves behind a body of work that will never be forgotten. Rest brother, too young."

REMEMBERING MICHAEL MADSEN: The "Reservoir Dogs" and "Kill Bill" actor has died at the age of 67. Madsen was found unresponsive Thursday morning at his Malibu home and is believed to have died of cardiac arrest, his publicist told ABC News. https://t.co/38Yh8yopZe pic.twitter.com/eQOqIB1coL— Good Morning America (@GMA) July 4, 2025

"I had the pleasure of working with Michael Madsen on Kill Bill & several other films!" Vivica A. Fox told the New York Post in an email Thursday.

"Michael was a talented man with an AMAZING on screen presence! My deepest condolences & prayers to his family. #GoneTooSoon #RestinParadise."

"Michael Madsen... this man... this artist... this poet... this rascal," Walton Goggins said on Instagram.

"ICON.... Aura like no one else. Ain't enough words so I'll just say this.... I love you buddy. A H8TER forever."

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez posted on X: "Frank Miller and I have always loved telling the story how no one was allowed to improvise any dialogue on Sin City. (We wanted to have the movie be incredibly faithful to his graphic novel.)

"But we bent that rule every day Michael Madsen worked with us. Being a fantastic writer, he just kept bringing us one golden additional line after another, and he would make us laugh so much we'd relent and say to each other, 'Well if we're going to break the rule with someone, it might as well be Michael Madsen,'" Rodriguez added. "He keeps coming up with such great lines!

"The other rule we broke was by casting someone who didn't look at all like the drawn character in the book. Michael was so larger than life, we just felt he would make a much better partner to Bruce Willis' detective, I mean, what an ultimate cop team! And he was just an absolute joy to work with. I will miss you Michael, you truly are one of the greats."

"Oh man, this is a hard one," said James Woods.

"Michael and I did The Getaway together. We did Straight Talk together. I was always touched by his sweet nature and generosity, the absolute opposite of the 'tough guys' he portrayed so brilliantly. Rest in Peace, dear friend."

Comedian Rob Schneider said: "Michael Madsen was a dream to work with. A truly gifted actor & gentleman who made every person on the set comfortable; generous with his stories & with his infectious laughter. I only wish we could have done more things together in this crazy business. My love to his kids & friends."