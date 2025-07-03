Trending
July 3, 2025

Rihanna, Nick Offerman record for 'Smurfs' in 'behind the voices' clip

By Jessica Inman
Rihanna arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala in May. She discussed the voice cast of the upcoming "Smurfs" feature in a new clip. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Rihanna arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala in May. She discussed the voice cast of the upcoming "Smurfs" feature in a new clip. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Rihanna and Nick Offerman praised the Smurfs voice cast in a "Behind the Voices" clip released Wednesday.

Rihanna, 37, released the song "Friend of Mine," for the film and voices Smurfette, while Offerman voices Ken.

"The Smurfs voice cast -- so many talented people. Everyone is so unique," Rihanna said in the teaser.

"They've put together a team of all-stars," Offerman added.

The voice cast includes John Goodman as Papa Smurf, Sandra Oh as Moxie Smurf, Daniel Levy as Joel, James Corden as an unnamed character, Kurt Russell as Ron, Hannah Waddingham as Jezebeth, Xolo Mariduena as Brainy Smurf, JP Karliak as Razamel and Gargamel, Natasha Lyonne as Mama Poot, Alex Winter as Hefty Smurf, Billie Lourd as Worry Smurf, Marshmello as Turtle, Amy Sedaris as Jaunty, Nick Kroll as Chernobog and Spencer X as SFX Smurf.

The feature follows Smurfette's quest to rescue Papa Smurf after he is abducted by Razamel and Gargamel.

Smurfs opens in theaters July 18.

Rihanna points her finger during a performance at Arthur Ashe Kids Day held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York on August 27, 2005. The following month, her album "Music of the Sun" debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard album chart. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

