Trending
Movies
July 3, 2025 / 4:07 PM

Michael B. Jordan: 5 roles beyond 'Sinners'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Michael B. Jordan arrives on the red carpet at the Warner Bros. Pictures "Sinners" New York premiere in April. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Michael B. Jordan arrives on the red carpet at the Warner Bros. Pictures "Sinners" New York premiere in April. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan stars in Sinners, a supernatural horror film and his fourth collaboration with director Ryan Coogler.

The movie starts streaming Friday on Max and will also be available in a Black American Sign Language version.

Jordan, 38, is known for other blockbuster hits, including Creed and Black Panther.

Here are five of the actor's works beyond Sinners.

'Fruitvale Station'

Fruitvale Station, now streaming on Hulu, opened in 2013 and marked Jordan's first collaboration with Ryan Coogler.

The actor portrays 22-year-old Oscar Grant III in the film, which follows the chaotic events that unfold on New Year's Eve in 2008, according to an official description.

Melonie Diaz and Octavia Spencer also star in the film.

'Fantastic Four'

Jordan portrayed Johnny Storm in the 2015 film Fantastic Four. The movie, based on the Marvel Comics superhero team, is co-written by Simon Kinberg and directed by Josh Trank.

In Fantastic Four, chaos ensues when a portal to another dimension is opened, and Johnny Storm is among those "with unusual powers" who must face off against "a megalomaniacal conqueror," an official synopsis states.

Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell, Toby Kebbell and Reg E. Cathey also star.

Fantastic Four is available to stream on Disney+.

Marvel is rebooting the franchise as The Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby.

'Creed'

In the 2015 feature Creed, Jordan portrays Adonis Johnson, the son of late boxing champion Apollo Creed. The movie, directed and co-written by Coogler, is a spinoff of the Rocky franchise.

Creed sees Adonis seek out his father's former rival Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) to be his trainer. The film is available to stream on Prime Video.

Two sequels followed: Creed II in 2018 and Creed III in 2023.

'Black Panther'

The 2018 film, directed and co-written by Coogler, is based on the Marvel Comics superhero.

Jordan stars as villain Erik Killmonger, who poses a threat to all of Wakanda, including the new king T'Challa (portrayed by late actor Chadwick Boseman).

The film also stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman and Daniel Kaluuya, and is now streaming on Disney+. A sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was released in 2022 following Boseman's death.

Black Panther is now streaming on Disney+.

'Just Mercy'

Jordan portrays Alabama attorney Bryan Stevenson in the 2019 feature Just Mercy, inspired by the real-life Stevenson and his memoir. Stevenson (Jordan) agrees to represent Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), an inmate facing the death sentence for murder despite being innocent.

The film also stars Tim Blake Nelson, Rob Morgan, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Brie Larson, and is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

Jordan also produced Just Mercy, following producing credits on such titles as Creed II and David Makes Man.

Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld attend 'Sinners' premiere

Cast member Michael B. Jordan arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Sinners" in New York City on April 3, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rihanna, Nick Offerman record for 'Smurfs' in 'behind the voices' clip
Movies // 5 hours ago
Rihanna, Nick Offerman record for 'Smurfs' in 'behind the voices' clip
July 3 (UPI) -- Rihanna and Nick Offerman praised the "Smurfs" voice cast in a "Behind the Voices" clip released Wednesday.
Movie review: 'Spinal Tap' re-release proves deeper than catchphrases
Movies // 12 hours ago
Movie review: 'Spinal Tap' re-release proves deeper than catchphrases
LOS ANGELES, July 3 (UPI) -- "This Is Spinal Tap," returning to theaters Saturday, shows there was more to the heavy metal comedy than the most famous catchphrases like "turn it up to 11."
'Jaws' 50th anniversary posters highlight IMAX, 3D, 4DX re-release
Movies // 1 day ago
'Jaws' 50th anniversary posters highlight IMAX, 3D, 4DX re-release
July 2 (UPI) -- Universal Studios released five new posters for the upcoming re-release of "Jaws" on Aug. 29, with a poster for IMAX, 3D, 4DX and more.
'She Rides Shotgun' trailer: Taron Egerton tries to protect daughter
Movies // 1 day ago
'She Rides Shotgun' trailer: Taron Egerton tries to protect daughter
July 2 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is previewing its action-thriller feature "She Rides Shotgun," starring "Kingsman" and "Carry-On" actor Taron Egerton.
'Pretty Thing' reminded Alicia Silverstone of her film 'The Crush'
Movies // 1 day ago
'Pretty Thing' reminded Alicia Silverstone of her film 'The Crush'
LOS ANGELES, July 2 (UPI) -- Alicia Silverstone spoke with UPI about her new stalker thriller "Pretty Thing," in theaters and on VOD Friday, and reflected on her '90s movies "The Crush" and "Clueless," as well as her music videos for Aerosmith.
Bill Hader causes chaos in 'The Cat in the Hat' teaser trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Bill Hader causes chaos in 'The Cat in the Hat' teaser trailer
July 1 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a teaser trailer for "The Cat in the Hat," an animated film starring Bill Hader as the voice of the icon Dr. Seuss character.
'Sentimental Value' trailer: Stellan Skarsgard stars in family drama
Movies // 2 days ago
'Sentimental Value' trailer: Stellan Skarsgard stars in family drama
July 1 (UPI) -- In "Sentimental Value," Stellan Skarsgard portrays a director and father who attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughters. Renate Reinsve, Inga Ibsdotter and Elle Fanning also star.
'People We Meet on Vacation' adaptation gets January premiere date
Movies // 2 days ago
'People We Meet on Vacation' adaptation gets January premiere date
July 1 (UPI) -- Netflix announced "People We Meet on Vacation," an adaptation of Emily Henry's romantic comedy novel, will premiere on the streaming service Jan. 9. Emily Bader and Tom Blyth star.
James Gunn says Adria Arjona would be 'a great Wonder Woman'
Movies // 2 days ago
James Gunn says Adria Arjona would be 'a great Wonder Woman'
July 1 (UPI) -- Filmmaker and DC Studios co-head James Gunn addressed rumors that he will be casting actress Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman in a new interview.
'The Running Man' trailer: Glen Powell stars in action remake
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Running Man' trailer: Glen Powell stars in action remake
July 1 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing a remake of the 1987 film "The Running Man," starring Glen Powell and arriving in theaters Nov. 7.

Trending Stories

Bella Ramsey to star in Daisy Haggard's thriller series 'Maya'
Bella Ramsey to star in Daisy Haggard's thriller series 'Maya'
Famous birthdays for July 1: Debbie Harry, Lea Seydoux
Famous birthdays for July 1: Debbie Harry, Lea Seydoux
'Reservoir Dogs,' 'Kill Bill' actor Michael Madsen dies at 67
'Reservoir Dogs,' 'Kill Bill' actor Michael Madsen dies at 67
Movie review: 'Spinal Tap' re-release proves deeper than catchphrases
Movie review: 'Spinal Tap' re-release proves deeper than catchphrases
BBC apologizes for Bob Vylan set, will change live-stream protocols
BBC apologizes for Bob Vylan set, will change live-stream protocols

Follow Us