Movie review: 'Spinal Tap' re-release proves deeper than catchphrases

LOS ANGELES, July 3 (UPI) -- This Is Spinal Tap, returning to theaters Saturday, has given society catchphrases like "turn it up to 11." Revisiting the comedy ahead of its forthcoming sequel shows there is much more to it than the most memorable parts, such as going to 11 or dead drummers.

Spinal Tap is a documentary satire following Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner), a filmmaker documenting the heavy metal band Spinal Tap. David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) make up the band, as they can't seem to keep a drummer alive.

The plot follows the release of Spinal Tap's album "Smell the Glove," which provokes controversy over cover art that can only be described by publicist Bobbi Flekman (Fran Drescher). The documentary also follows several comically disastrous performances and tensions between band members.

Perhaps most important to Spinal Tap's longevity is that the group's music is actually good, as well as being funny. "Tonight I'm Gonna Rock You Tonight" is absurdly redundant but undeniably hummable.

In addition, "Big Bottom" has blatantly sexual lyrics but the rhyme scheme is sound. The lyric "How can I leave this behind" has a rather clever double meaning.

The characters are endearingly oblivious to how offensive they are being.

The film is also steeped in music history. There is a black and white scene of Spinal Tap's early days as a Beatles-style band known as The Thamesmen. Their battles over their previous name, The Originals, showcase an irreverent wit with linguistics.

The Beatles provide another reference when the censored version of "Smell the Glove" resembles The White Album. So too does David's girlfriend Jeanine (June Chadwick) impose upon the band like Yoko Ono reportedly did, though the real-life Beatles have debunked that Ono, John Lennon's girlfriend and later wife, was a source of tension.

The actors perform some impeccable slapstick comedy during stage performances. Nigel lies on his back while playing but then can't get back up without a stagehand's help, while Derek pounds on a plastic pod that won't open despite prying and blowtorching it.

Nigel also plays a guitar using a violin. Whether that actually made sound or the sound was added later, it's a brilliantly visual blend of classical orchestra and rock n' roll. Of course, the mini Stonehenge remains the most iconic misalignment of scale.

This Is Spinal Tap's lasting legacy can be seen in its influence on the world of documentary comedies. Guest picked up the reins with Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind and For Your Consideration, and he objects to the term "mockumentary." Guest simply calls them comedies in a documentary style.

Fear of a Black Hat took a similar approach to the rap world and Bob Roberts to politics, while television series from The Office to St. Denis Medical used it to add humor to mundane scenarios.

Reiner was the real director of the film too, managing improvisations between the cast members. These skilled performers clearly follow the "yes, and" rule of improv.

When describing naming their band The Originals, each character brings up another hypocritical name like "The Regulars." Nobody contradicts a co-star's suggestion, and they add to each other.

This Is Spinal Tap shows the importance of timing in improvisation. Nigel explaining his amplifiers with one extra setting is funny because when Marty asks the obvious questions, Nigel pauses before re-asserting "These go to 11."

The members of Spinal Tap are buffoons but also real characters, which enhances the commitment to the bit. The growing tensions between Nigel and David are real, as are their frustrations with marketing disrespecting their artistic integrity.

Their artistic integrity may be misguided when it comes to "Smell the Glove" or Stonehenge, but it's funny because they believe it.

Spinal Tap II has a tough act to follow with four decades of fans quoting the original movie. Classic bands reunite as often as original casts do for legacy sequels, however, so there is fertile ground for a new film to cover.

