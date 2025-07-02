1 of 3 | "She Rides Shotgun" arrives in theaters Aug. 1. Photo courtesy of Lionsgate

July 2 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is previewing its action-thriller feature She Rides Shotgun, starring Taron Egerton.

The Kingsman, Rocketman and Carry-On actor portrays Nate, a former prisoner who is trying to protect his daughter, 11-year-old Polly (Ana Sophia Hager), while the two of them evade Nate's "unrelenting enemies," according to an official synopsis.

"Shy, precocious and wary of her father, Polly is swept up in Nate's dangerous plight as they flee to evade the corrupt sheriff and brutal leader of a gang who will stop at nothing to protect his criminal interests," the description reads.

The trailer released Wednesday opens with Nate cutting Polly's hair.

"Polly, from now on we're on our own. Dangerous men are coming for us. You're gonna have to do as I say. I want you to be brave and strong," he tells her.

The preview shows the duo outrunning cops and Polly firing a gun to save her father's life.

She Rides Shotgun premieres in theaters Aug. 1.