July 2, 2025 / 3:14 PM

'She Rides Shotgun' trailer: Taron Egerton tries to protect daughter

By Jessica Inman
"She Rides Shotgun" arrives in theaters Aug. 1. Photo courtesy of Lionsgate
July 2 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is previewing its action-thriller feature She Rides Shotgun, starring Taron Egerton.

The Kingsman, Rocketman and Carry-On actor portrays Nate, a former prisoner who is trying to protect his daughter, 11-year-old Polly (Ana Sophia Hager), while the two of them evade Nate's "unrelenting enemies," according to an official synopsis.

"Shy, precocious and wary of her father, Polly is swept up in Nate's dangerous plight as they flee to evade the corrupt sheriff and brutal leader of a gang who will stop at nothing to protect his criminal interests," the description reads.

The trailer released Wednesday opens with Nate cutting Polly's hair.

"Polly, from now on we're on our own. Dangerous men are coming for us. You're gonna have to do as I say. I want you to be brave and strong," he tells her.

The preview shows the duo outrunning cops and Polly firing a gun to save her father's life.

She Rides Shotgun premieres in theaters Aug. 1.

July 2 (UPI) -- Universal Studios released five new posters for the upcoming re-release of "Jaws" on Aug. 29, with a poster for IMAX, 3D, 4DX and more.
LOS ANGELES, July 2 (UPI) -- Alicia Silverstone spoke with UPI about her new stalker thriller "Pretty Thing," in theaters and on VOD Friday, and reflected on her '90s movies "The Crush" and "Clueless," as well as her music videos for Aerosmith.
July 1 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a teaser trailer for "The Cat in the Hat," an animated film starring Bill Hader as the voice of the icon Dr. Seuss character.
July 1 (UPI) -- In "Sentimental Value," Stellan Skarsgard portrays a director and father who attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughters. Renate Reinsve, Inga Ibsdotter and Elle Fanning also star.
July 1 (UPI) -- Netflix announced "People We Meet on Vacation," an adaptation of Emily Henry's romantic comedy novel, will premiere on the streaming service Jan. 9. Emily Bader and Tom Blyth star.
July 1 (UPI) -- Filmmaker and DC Studios co-head James Gunn addressed rumors that he will be casting actress Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman in a new interview.
July 1 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing a remake of the 1987 film "The Running Man," starring Glen Powell and arriving in theaters Nov. 7.
June 30 (UPI) -- Filming for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" has officially started, and Kenneth Branagh is joining the cast. Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to star.
June 30 (UPI) -- "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina" will be available on premium video-on-demand Tuesday, Lionsgate announced Monday. The film stars Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves.
LOS ANGELES, June 30 (UPI) -- "Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado," on Paramount+ Wednesday, is an "Indiana Jones"-worthy adventure for the whole family.

