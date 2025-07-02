Trending
July 2, 2025 / 1:53 PM

'Jaws' 50th annivesary posters highlight IMAX, 3D, 4DX re-release

By Fred Topel
Steven Spielberg, seen at the 2025 American Film Institute Life Achievement Award ceremony in Los Angeles, directed "Jaws." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Steven Spielberg, seen at the 2025 American Film Institute Life Achievement Award ceremony in Los Angeles, directed "Jaws." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released five new posters on Wednesday for the upcoming re-release of Jaws. The film returns to theaters Aug. 29.

The posters highlight the film's re-release options with IMAX, 4DX and 3D editions. A 3D conversion of Jaws was released for previous anniversaries.

A trailer released Tuesday opens with the famous scene of Amity Mayor Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) forbidding Chief Brody (Roy Scheider) from warning the public about sharks. As Brody joins Hooper (Richard Dreyfus) and Quint (Robert Shaw) in hunting the shark, he says his famous line, "You're gonna need a bigger boat."

Jaws was originally released on June 20, 1975. It is credited as the first summer blockbuster, whose success established the studio formula of releasing tentpole movies in the summer.

Director Steven Spielberg recorded a new introduction for the film's NBC airing in June. He also gave a new interview for the documentary Jaws @ 50, airing July 10 on National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu.

UPI interviewed Jaws @ 50 director Laurent Bouzereau and Wendy Benchley, widow of Jaws author Peter Benchley, about the documentary. Their interviews will run next week.

A 50th anniversary 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD was also released in June.

