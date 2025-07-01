Trending
July 1, 2025 / 1:24 PM

'Sentimental Value' trailer: Stellan Skarsgard stars in family drama

By Jessica Inman
Stellan Skarsgard appears backstage during the Golden Globe Awards in 2020. He will star in the upcoming film "Sentimental Value." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Stellan Skarsgard appears backstage during the Golden Globe Awards in 2020. He will star in the upcoming film "Sentimental Value." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Stellan Skarsgard portrays Gustav, a director and father who attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughters, in the new film Sentimental Value.

Renate Reinsve also stars as Nora, an actress who turns down her father's offer to play the leading role in his next film.

"I can't work with him," she tells the American actress who accepts the role (Elle Fanning), in the trailer. "We can't really talk. And my father is a very difficult person."

The offer, however, reunites Nora and her sister Agnes (Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas) with their father.

The trailer shows the women confronting their painful childhood memories.

"Suddenly, the two sisters must navigate their complicated relationship with their father -- and deal with an American star dropped right into the middle of their complex family dynamics," an official synopsis states.

The film arrives in November, but a specific release date has not yet been announced.

Joachim Trier directs.

