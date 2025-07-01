Trending
July 1, 2025 / 10:48 AM

'The Running Man' trailer: Glen Powell stars in action remake

By Jessica Inman
Glen Powell will star in the remake of the 1987 film "The Running Man." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Glen Powell will star in the remake of the 1987 film "The Running Man." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 1 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing a remake of the 1987 film The Running Man, starring Glen Powell.

Powell portrays Ben Richards, who is blacklisted from working but is intent on providing for his daughter, who is sick.

His plight prompts him to join a high-stakes TV competition, The Running Man.

According to the official synopsis, "The Running Man is the top-rated show on television -- a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward."

The trailer, released Tuesday, shows Ben escaping several perilous situations, including a back-and-forth moment with a grenade.

The film is a remake of the 1987 feature starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Like the original film, the upcoming version is an adaptation of Stephen King's novel of the same name.

The Running Man also stars Josh Brolin and arrives in theaters Nov. 7.

