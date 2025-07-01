Trending
Movies
July 1, 2025 / 1:39 PM

Bill Hader causes chaos in 'The Cat in the Hat' teaser trailer

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Bill Hader voices the titular feline in "The Cat in the Hat," an animated adaptation that releases in theaters in February 2026. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Bill Hader voices the titular feline in "The Cat in the Hat," an animated adaptation that releases in theaters in February 2026. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a teaser trailer for The Cat in the Hat, an animated film starring Bill Hader as the voice of the icon Dr. Seuss character.

The film, which releases Feb. 27, 2026, is directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja.

"In the film, our hero takes on his toughest assignment yet for the I.I.I.I. (Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC): to cheer Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town. Known for taking things too far, this could be this agent of chaos's last chance to prove himself... or lose his magical hat," the official synopsis reads.

The Cat in the Hat also features the voices of Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, Paula Pell, Tiago Martinez, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera, Bowen Yang and Tituss Burgess.

The film releases in theaters Feb. 27.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Sentimental Value' trailer: Stellan Skarsgard stars in family drama
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Sentimental Value' trailer: Stellan Skarsgard stars in family drama
July 1 (UPI) -- In "Sentimental Value," Stellan Skarsgard portrays a director and father who attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughters. Renate Reinsve, Inga Ibsdotter and Elle Fanning also star.
'People We Meet on Vacation' adaptation gets January premiere date
Movies // 1 hour ago
'People We Meet on Vacation' adaptation gets January premiere date
July 1 (UPI) -- Netflix announced "People We Meet on Vacation," an adaptation of Emily Henry's romantic comedy novel, will premiere on the streaming service Jan. 9. Emily Bader and Tom Blyth star.
James Gunn says Adria Arjona would be 'a great Wonder Woman'
Movies // 1 hour ago
James Gunn says Adria Arjona would be 'a great Wonder Woman'
July 1 (UPI) -- Filmmaker and DC Studios co-head James Gunn addressed rumors that he will be casting actress Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman in a new interview.
'The Running Man' trailer: Glen Powell stars in action remake
Movies // 3 hours ago
'The Running Man' trailer: Glen Powell stars in action remake
July 1 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing a remake of the 1987 film "The Running Man," starring Glen Powell and arriving in theaters Nov. 7.
'Devil Wears Prada 2' begins production; Kenneth Branagh joins cast
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Devil Wears Prada 2' begins production; Kenneth Branagh joins cast
June 30 (UPI) -- Filming for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" has officially started, and Kenneth Branagh is joining the cast. Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to star.
'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' comes to VOD Tuesday
Movies // 23 hours ago
'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' comes to VOD Tuesday
June 30 (UPI) -- "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina" will be available on premium video-on-demand Tuesday, Lionsgate announced Monday. The film stars Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves.
Movie review: New 'Dora' movie carries 'Indiana Jones' torch
Movies // 23 hours ago
Movie review: New 'Dora' movie carries 'Indiana Jones' torch
LOS ANGELES, June 30 (UPI) -- "Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado," on Paramount+ Wednesday, is an "Indiana Jones"-worthy adventure for the whole family.
'Sinners' to debut in Black American Sign Language on Max
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Sinners' to debut in Black American Sign Language on Max
June 30 (UPI) -- Max announced Monday that it will include a Black American Sign Language version of "Sinners" when the film premieres on the service Friday. Michael B. Jordan stars in the supernatural horror movie.
Ryan Gosling wakes up in space in 'Project Hail Mary' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Ryan Gosling wakes up in space in 'Project Hail Mary' trailer
June 30 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios is previewing "Project Hail Mary," a new sci-fi film starring Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller. The movie is based on the Andy Weir book.
Movie review: 'Jurassic World Rebirth' has few moments of fun
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Jurassic World Rebirth' has few moments of fun
LOS ANGELES, June 30 (UPI) -- "Jurassic World Rebirth," in theaters Wednesday, has a few clever moments of dinosaur mayhem but nothing at heart to make those moments worthwhile.

Trending Stories

'Downton Abbey' finale trailer to drop Monday
'Downton Abbey' finale trailer to drop Monday
'Devil Wears Prada 2' begins production; Kenneth Branagh joins cast
'Devil Wears Prada 2' begins production; Kenneth Branagh joins cast
Movie review: New 'Dora' movie carries 'Indiana Jones' torch
Movie review: New 'Dora' movie carries 'Indiana Jones' torch
Famous birthdays for July 1: Debbie Harry, Lea Seydoux
Famous birthdays for July 1: Debbie Harry, Lea Seydoux
Famous birthdays for June 28: Jessica Hecht, Mel Brooks
Famous birthdays for June 28: Jessica Hecht, Mel Brooks

Follow Us