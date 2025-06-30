Movies
June 30, 2025 / 9:21 AM

'Troll 2' gets teaser, December release date

By Jessica Inman
Netflix is teasing "Troll 2," which arrives on the streamer Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of Netflix
June 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Troll 2, the sequel to the 2022 Norwegian hit film Troll, which arrives on the streamer Dec. 1.

Ine Marie Wilmann reprises her role as paleontology professor Nora Tidemann.

According to an official synopsis, Nora joins a political advisor (Kim Falck) and an army major (Mads Pettersen) to save their country from a rampaging troll.

A teaser trailer released Monday shows Nora standing between two giant trolls in a snowy landscape.

The original film saw Nora and her father (Gard B. Eidsvold) attempt to stop an awakened giant troll who'd been locked in the Dovre Mountains.

"This time, however, they've come prepared with UV light-powered machinery to get the job done," the sequel's official description reads. "Whether that will be enough to stop an enormous creature made of stone and earth remains to be seen."

Sara Khorami also stars in the upcoming film.

Wilmman told Netflix's Tudum that she was "absolutely amazed" by how well the first film did, which made Netflix's Top 10 list in 93 countries.

"It is with great respect and excitement that I embarked on creating the sequel. I hope and believe that people will enjoy more of what they appreciated last time," she said.

