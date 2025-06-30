Trending
June 30, 2025 / 1:11 PM

Ryan Gosling wakes up in space in 'Project Hail Mary' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Amazon MGM Studios is previewing "Project Hail Mary" ahead of its March 2026 theater release. Image courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios
1 of 5 | Amazon MGM Studios is previewing "Project Hail Mary" ahead of its March 2026 theater release. Image courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

June 30 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios is previewing Project Hail Mary, a new sci-fi film starring Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller.

Gosling portrays a middle school science teacher recruited by Eva (Huller) to save the world. He is told the sun is dying and is sent to a nearby star that might have the key to saving it.

The trailer released Monday shows Gosling waking up on the spacecraft "several light years from" his home without any memory of agreeing to this mission.

He ultimately encounters and befriends an alien.

The film takes its inspiration from Andy Weir's novel and also stars Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub.

Project Hail Mary arrives in theaters March 20.

