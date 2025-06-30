Movies
June 30, 2025 / 10:46 AM

Henry Golding joins combat training in 'Old Guard 2' clip

By Jessica Inman
Cast member Henry Golding attends the premiere of the Netflix fantasy thriller movie "The Old Guard 2" at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on June 25. He appears in a new preview released Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Cast member Henry Golding attends the premiere of the Netflix fantasy thriller movie "The Old Guard 2" at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on June 25. He appears in a new preview released Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Old Guard 2 with a new clip starring Henry Golding.

In the teaser, released Monday, Tuah (Golding) joins Nile (Kiki Layne) and Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) for combat practice.

The trio practices fighting amongst themselves until Booker gets hurt.

Old Guard 2 stars Charlize Theron as Andromache of Scythia and Uma Thurman as Discord.

Cast members also include Marwan Kenzar, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Veronica Ngo and Luca Marinelli.

The film arrives on the streamer Wednesday.

Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) could also play the new James Bond, although the role hasn't yet been confirmed.

He discussed the possibility with People, calling the pressure of the role "every actor's kind of nightmare."

Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman attend 'Old Guard 2' premiere

Cast members Charlize Theron (R) and Uma Thurman attend the premiere of "The Old Guard 2" in Los Angeles on June 25, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

