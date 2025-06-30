June 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Old Guard 2 with a new clip starring Henry Golding.

In the teaser, released Monday, Tuah (Golding) joins Nile (Kiki Layne) and Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) for combat practice.

The trio practices fighting amongst themselves until Booker gets hurt.

Old Guard 2 stars Charlize Theron as Andromache of Scythia and Uma Thurman as Discord.

A new look at Henry Golding in The Old Guard 2 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/N3rPlc8bki— Netflix (@netflix) June 29, 2025

Cast members also include Marwan Kenzar, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Veronica Ngo and Luca Marinelli.

The film arrives on the streamer Wednesday.

UMA THURMAN The Old Guard 2 premieres July 2. pic.twitter.com/sKMtUijq0R— Netflix (@netflix) June 29, 2025

Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) could also play the new James Bond, although the role hasn't yet been confirmed.

He discussed the possibility with People, calling the pressure of the role "every actor's kind of nightmare."

