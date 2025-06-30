Movies
June 30, 2025 / 9:19 AM

Mary prepares to take over 'Downton Abbey' in 'Grand Finale' trailer

By Karen Butler
The trailer for Michelle Dockery's "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" was released online Monday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | The trailer for Michelle Dockery's "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" was released online Monday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- The first trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the third and final movie in the Downton Abbey franchise, was released Monday.

The 2 1/2-minute preview shows Robert and Cora Crawley (Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern) preparing to hand over their palatial British country estate to their elder daughter Mary (Michelle Dockery), whose divorce is making her a pariah in social circles.

"Families like ours must keep moving to survive," Mary tells her father.

But the 1929 U.S. stock-market crash is also threatening the finances and security of the Crawleys and those who loyally serve them.

Robert is seen asking Cora, "If Mama were alive, what would she do?"

Late actress Maggie Smith portrayed Robert's late mother, Violet Crawley, in the franchise.

Robert later kisses his hand and places it on the building his family has owned for generations.

The clip ends with Mary saying, "Long live Downton Abbey," to her sister Edith (Laura Carmichael), who responds with a smile, "Amen to that."

The film, which follows two others and a six-season TV show, is set for theatrical release on Sept. 12.

'Troll 2' gets teaser, December release date
Movies // 19 minutes ago
'Troll 2' gets teaser, December release date
June 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing "Troll 2," the sequel to the 2022 Norwegian hit film, which arrives on the streamer Dec. 1 and stars Ine Marie Wilmann.
John Travolta makes surprise appearance at 'Grease' sing-a-long
Movies // 15 hours ago
John Travolta makes surprise appearance at 'Grease' sing-a-long
June 29 (UPI) -- Screen icon John Travolta made a surprise appearance at a "Grease" sing-a-long at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend.
'F1' tops North American box office with $55.6M
Movies // 17 hours ago
'F1' tops North American box office with $55.6M
June 29 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt's "F1" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $55.6 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Downton Abbey' finale trailer to drop Monday
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Downton Abbey' finale trailer to drop Monday
June 29 (UPI) -- The first trailer for the third and final "Downton Abbey" movie is expected to drop online Monday.
Matt Reeves, Mattson Tomlin finish script for 'Batman' sequel
Movies // 2 days ago
Matt Reeves, Mattson Tomlin finish script for 'Batman' sequel
June 27 (UPI) -- Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin shared on Instagram Friday a fuzzy photo of them with a completed script for their sequel to 2022's "The Batman."
Thriller 'Drop' to stream on Peacock starting July 11
Movies // 2 days ago
Thriller 'Drop' to stream on Peacock starting July 11
June 27 (UPI) -- Streaming service Peacock announced it will exclusively stream Christopher Landon's thriller "Drop" starting July 11. "The White Lotus" actress Meghann Fahy stars.
Allison Williams on 'M3GAN' phenomenon: People get her energy
Movies // 2 days ago
Allison Williams on 'M3GAN' phenomenon: People get her energy
NEW YORK, June 27 (UPI) -- "Get Out" and "Girls" actress Allison Williams says she remembers feeling relieved when she saw the adorable relentless monster from her "M3GAN" horror movies was resonating with audiences.
Movie review: 'Clueless' re-release proves film retro but timeless
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Clueless' re-release proves film retro but timeless
LOS ANGELES, June 27 (UPI) -- "Clueless," starring Alicia Silverstone and returning to theaters June 29, is a '90s throwback yet contains many evergreen insights and themes.
Neon to release Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice'
Movies // 3 days ago
Neon to release Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice'
June 26 (UPI) -- Neon announce Thursday it will distribute South Korean director Park Chan-wook's next film, "No Other Choice," in North America. The film adapts the Donald Westlake novel "The Ax."
Jesse Plemons kidnaps Emma Stone in 'Bugonia' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Jesse Plemons kidnaps Emma Stone in 'Bugonia' trailer
June 26 (UPI) -- Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos will reunite once again for the Greek filmmaker's upcoming movie "Bugonia."

