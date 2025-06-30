Trending
'Devil Wears Prada 2' begins production; Kenneth Branagh joins cast

By Jessica Inman
Anne Hathaway stars in the "Devil Wears Prada" sequel. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Anne Hathaway stars in the "Devil Wears Prada" sequel. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has officially started, and Kenneth Branagh is joining the cast.

His role has not yet been announced, but Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway will reprise their roles as Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly and Andy, respectively.

The 2006 film followed Andy as she joined the Runway staff as an assistant to the demanding Miranda.

The movie was inspired by the 2004 novel of the same name, penned by Lauren Weisberger, who worked for Vogue's Anna Wintour.

Wintour recently stepped down as Vogue's editor-in-chief, though she is still Conde Nast's chief content officer.

It is unclear what Andy's ties to Miranda will be in the sequel, since she quit at the beginning of the first movie.

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are also returning for the sophomore chapter of the story.

A clip released Monday shows a pair of red heels as Miranda and Andy say some of the film's most well-known lines.

