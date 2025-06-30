Trending
June 30, 2025 / 3:26 PM

'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' comes to VOD Tuesday

By Fred Topel
Keanu Reeves (L) and Ana de Armas, seen at the "Ballerina" premiere June 3 in Los Angeles, star in the "John Wick" spinoff. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Keanu Reeves (L) and Ana de Armas, seen at the "Ballerina" premiere June 3 in Los Angeles, star in the "John Wick" spinoff. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced Monday that From the World of John Wick: Ballerina will be available on premium video-on-demand Tuesday. Additional streaming and DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD dates have yet to be announced.

Ballerina stars Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a student at the Ruska Roma ballet and assassin school. She meets John Wick (Keanu Reeves) when he visits the school during John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and fights him later in the film.

When Eve visits the Continental hotel, she also sees Winston (Ian McShane) and Charon (Lance Reddick) from the John Wick films. Angelica Huston reprises her role as the Ruska Roma Director from John Wick 3.

The film opened June 6 in theaters. UPI praised the film's inventive action sequences in its review.

The film's cast, including de Armas, McShane, Norman Reedus and Catalina Sandina Moreno also discussed adapting to John Wick style action and the Continental mythology. Director Len Wiseman also emphasized Eve's choice to become an assassin as a contrast to John's attempts to leave the world behind.

The home video edition includes a bonus feature showing how Eve wields a pair of ice skates like nunchucks.

Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves attend 'Ballerina' premiere

Cast member Ana de Armas attends the premiere of "Ballerina" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on June 3, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

