Movies
June 29, 2025 / 6:05 PM

John Travolta makes surprise appearance at 'Grease' sing-a-long

By Karen Butler
John Travolta made a surprise appearance at a "Grease" sing-a-long in Hollywood this weekend. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI
John Travolta made a surprise appearance at a "Grease" sing-a-long in Hollywood this weekend. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Screen icon John Travolta made a surprise appearance at a Grease sing-a-long at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend.

"Last night at the Hollywood Bowl, for the first time I surprised everyone at the GREASE Sing-A-Long and dressed up as Danny Zuko," wrote in a Facebook post Saturday. "No one knew. Not even the cast. Thank you for a great evening."

The 1978 movie musical was set at a 1950s California high school.

Travolta famously starred alongside the late Olivia Newton-John and Jeff Conaway, as well as Stockard Channing, Dinah Manoff and Didi Conn.

