June 29 (UPI) -- The first trailer for the third and final Downton Abbey movie is expected to drop online Monday.

"It all leads here. The new trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale arrives tomorrow," a post on the franchise's X feed said Sunday.

The trilogy follows a beloved TV drama that aired for six seasons on ITV and PBS from 2010 through 2015.

Starring Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Phyllis Logan, Tom Cullen, Lesley Nicol, Sophie McShera, Raquel Cassidy, Kevin Doyle, Julian Ovenden and Jeremy Swift, the franchise follows the wealthy Crawley family and those who serve them at their British countryside mansion between the years of 1912 and 1930.