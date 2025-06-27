Trending
June 27, 2025 / 3:21 PM

Thriller 'Drop' to stream on Peacock starting July 11

By Ben Hooper
Meghann Fahy stars in thriller "Drop," which will stream on Peacock starting July 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Meghann Fahy stars in thriller "Drop," which will stream on Peacock starting July 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

June 27 (UPI) -- Streaming service Peacock announced it will exclusively stream Christopher Landon's thriller Drop starting July 11.

The film stars Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus Season 2) as Violet, a widowed mother whose first date in years takes a terrifying turn when an unseen antagonist somewhere in the restaurant starts dropping her increasingly threatening memes on her phone.

"This is my first time doing a film in this genre. So, I was very excited beforehand and also very scared. I think [director Chris Landon], obviously, was just like an incredible leader," Fahy told a crowd at New York Comic Con in April.

Drop, from Blumhouse, Platinum Dunes and Universal Pictures, streams exclusively on Peacock starting July 11.

