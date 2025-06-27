Matt Reeves, Mattson Tomlin finish script for 'Batman' sequel

June 27 (UPI) -- Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin shared on Instagram Friday a fuzzy photo of them with a completed script for their sequel to 2022's The Batman.

"Partners in Crime (Fighters)," the duo captioned the post, which quickly earned a string of black heart emojis from actress Rosario Dawson, as well as raised hands symbols from singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry.

The film is slated for theatrical release on Oct. 1, 2027.

Its predecessor starred Robert Pattinson as the title character, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Lt. James Gordon.