June 26, 2025 / 1:34 PM

Jesse Plemons kidnaps Emma Stone in 'Bugonia' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Emma Stone poses during the "Eddington" photocall at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17. She stars in the upcoming film "Bugonia." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 5 | Emma Stone poses during the "Eddington" photocall at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17. She stars in the upcoming film "Bugonia." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos will reunite once again for the Greek filmmaker's upcoming movie Bugonia.

Focus Features released a trailer for the October film on Thursday that shows Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis kidnapping Emma Stone.

"Two conspiracy-obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Plemons covering the window with tin foil, and Stone appearing to pass out while holding a clump of her own hair.

The upcoming feature is Stone's third with Lanthimos. She previously starred in his 2018 film The Favourite and his 2023 movie Poor Things.

Bugonia also stars Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone.

Lanthimos directs from a script penned by Will Tracy.

