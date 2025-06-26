June 26 (UPI) -- Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix compete in a heated bid for mayor in A24's new Eddington trailer.

The film, from writer-director Ari Aster (Hereditary), follows a small town sheriff (Phoenix) running against the incumbent Ted Garcia (Pascal) amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The trailer, released Thursday, opens as the sheriff announces that an entire family was murdered.

"You can't keep your own office going, but you're gonna run mine?" Garcia yells as the preview continues.

Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell, Amelie Hoeferle, Clifton Collins Jr., William Belleau and Micheal Ward also star in the modern western.

Eddington arrives in theaters July 18.

Pascal also stars in Fantastic Four and the A24 film Materialists.

