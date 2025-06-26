Trending
Nicholas Hoult recalls meeting David Corenswet at 'Superman' audition

By Jessica Inman
Nicholas Hoult arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Renfield" in 2023. He discussed "Superman" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nicholas Hoult arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Renfield" in 2023. He discussed "Superman" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 26 (UPI) -- Nicholas Hoult says he thought David Corenswet would be the "perfect" Superman when they met during auditions for the part.

The Mad Max: Fury Road actor, 35, also auditioned for the iconic role but was ultimately cast as Lex Luthor. He discussed what it was like meeting Corenswet, 31, on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday.

"I walked around the corner and there was like, lots of shadows on the studio lot and then one ray of sunshine, and David had taken a seat into this ray of sunshine and was sitting there, like charging up from the sun, like Superman does, getting his power," Hoult told Diego Luna, who is guest hosting Kimmel this week.

Hoult immediately noticed that Corenswet was taller than he is.

"Look at his hair, look at his jawline. And then he started speaking. I shook his hand, and I was like, 'His hands are a bit bigger than me,' and then he spoke and I was like, 'Oh, his voice is a little bit deeper too'... and in that moment, whilst we were shaking hands, I was like, 'I'd be happy if this guy was Superman.' I was like, 'You're perfect for it. Really, genuinely.'"

The admiration was mutual.

"I've admired Nick as an actor for a long time and to get to meet him, in this context, both dressed as Clark Kent... It was wonderful," Corenswet said. "And then the day that I found out that he had agreed to play Lex Luthor, I thought, 'This may be the best thing that happens to this film because a superhero is only as interesting as their villain.'"

DC Entertainment's upcoming Superman film is directed by Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn and stars Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Nathan Fillion (Green Lantern), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) and Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific).

Superman lands in theaters July 11.

