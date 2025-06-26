Denis Villeneuve to helm next James Bond adventure

June 26 (UPI) -- Prisoners, Sicario, Blade Runner: 2049 and Dune director Denis Villeneuve has signed on to helm Amazon MGM Studios' next James Bond adventure.

Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers, according to the official James Bond X feed.

"Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy," Pascal and Heyman said in a joint statement Wednesday.

"It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it's ours, too," they added. "We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker."

Daniel Craig played the British secret agent in five blockbusters, starting with Casino Royale in 2006.

His final outing as the spy was 2021's No Time to Die, but no successor has been named.

No release date or title have been announced yet either.

