Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in 'Sense and Sensibility' remake

June 26 (UPI) -- Twisters and Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to star in a new big-screen adaptation of Jane Austen's 19th-century novel, Sense and Sensibility.

Blue Jean filmmaker Georgia Oakley is directing the film for Focus Features and Working Title, from a script penned by novelist Diana Reid.

Edgar-Jones, who will play Elinor, according to The Hollywood Reporter, shared an Instagram photo of her holding up a well-loved-looking paperback copy of the book on Wednesday.

The post has already gotten more than 400,000 "likes."

Emma Thompson famously played the role in a 1995 adaptation for which she won an Oscar for writing.

No other casting for the remake has been announced yet.