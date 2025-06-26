Trending
June 26, 2025 / 8:51 AM

Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in 'Sense and Sensibility' remake

By Karen Butler
Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to star in a new adaptation of "Sense and Sensibility." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to star in a new adaptation of "Sense and Sensibility." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Twisters and Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to star in a new big-screen adaptation of Jane Austen's 19th-century novel, Sense and Sensibility.

Blue Jean filmmaker Georgia Oakley is directing the film for Focus Features and Working Title, from a script penned by novelist Diana Reid.

Edgar-Jones, who will play Elinor, according to The Hollywood Reporter, shared an Instagram photo of her holding up a well-loved-looking paperback copy of the book on Wednesday.

The post has already gotten more than 400,000 "likes."

Emma Thompson famously played the role in a 1995 adaptation for which she won an Oscar for writing.

No other casting for the remake has been announced yet.

