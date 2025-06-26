Trending
June 26, 2025 / 9:02 AM

Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman attend 'Old Guard 2' premiere

By Jessica Inman
Cast members Kiki Layne, Uma Thurman and Charlize Theron, from left to right, attend the premiere of the Netflix fantasy thriller movie "The Old Guard 2" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Cast members Kiki Layne, Uma Thurman and Charlize Theron, from left to right, attend the premiere of the Netflix fantasy thriller movie "The Old Guard 2" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of The Old Guard 2 ahead of the film's Netflix arrival July 2.

The screening took place at the Tudum Theater Wednesday.

Theron portrays the formerly immortal being Andromache of Scythia, aka Andy, who seeks to protect humans. The Monster actress, 49, wore a mesh bodysuit underneath a long, navy blue blazer.

Thurman, who portrays Andy's longtime rival Discord, wore a long cream-colored dress.

Other cast members in attendance include KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzar, Henry Golding and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Matthias Schoenaerts, Veronica Ngo and Luca Marinelli also star.

The films take their inspiration from the graphic novels penned by Greg Rucka and illustrated by Leandro Fernandez.

Thurman, 55, has also joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection opposite Michael C. Hall and Peter Dinklage.

Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman attend 'Old Guard 2' premiere

Cast members Charlize Theron (R) and Uma Thurman attend the premiere of "The Old Guard 2" in Los Angeles on June 25, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

