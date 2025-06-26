Trending
June 26, 2025 / 2:29 PM

Neon to release Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice'

By Fred Topel
Park Chan-wook, seen at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, directs "No Other Choice." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Park Chan-wook, seen at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, directs "No Other Choice." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Neon announced Thursday it will distribute South Korean director Park Chan-wook's next film, No Other Choice, in North America. Neon re-released Park's original Oldboy in theaters in 2023.

No Other Choice is an adaptation of Donald Westlake's 1997 book The Ax. It is the second film adaptation following Costa-Gavras' 2005 French/Dutch film The Axe.

Lee Byung-hung of Squid Game fame plays a man laid off by a paper company. In Westlake's book, the man becomes so desperate for work, he stalks his potential replacements.

Son Yejin will play his wife. Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, Yeom Hye-ran, Cha Seung-won and Yoo Yeon-seok also star.

No Other Choice is in post-production. CJ ENM financed the project; the company also financed Neon's Oscar-winner Parasite.

Westlake's other books have been adapted as the films Point Blank, Payback, Parker and more.

