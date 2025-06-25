June 25 (UPI) -- Lulu Wilson befriends an extraterrestrial creature in Xeno, which arrives in theaters Sept. 19.

A trailer released Wednesday shows Wilson's character racing the alien while she drives an ATV.

"As government agents close in, the girl discovers the alien is not the extraterrestrial she expected," an official synopsis reads. "Compelled to protect her new friend, she uncovers a secret that could change the fate of both their worlds."

The film also stars Omari Hardwick, Wrenn Schmidt and Paul Schneider.

Matthew Loren Oates directs, with Kevin Hart and his Hartbeat production company as producer.