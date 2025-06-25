'Train Dreams' to open in theaters, stream on Netflix in November

June 25 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Train Dreams, based on Denis Johnson's novella of the same name, and starring Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones.

The film arrives on the streamer Nov. 21 after a limited theater run that same month.

Edgerton and Jones portray Robert and Gladys, a married couple living in the Pacific Northwest during the early 1900s.

Edgerton is building a railroad in the region "when his life takes an unexpected turn," an official synopsis reads, and he "finds beauty, brutality and newfound meaning for the forests he has felled."

"It's a really special story and it feels very unique in that it is just about this one person's life. This very simple life," director Clint Bentley told Netflix's Tudum. "Robert Grainier doesn't do anything that really alters the course of history -- he doesn't fight in some great battle or create some invention that changes people's lives, and yet he lives a very deep and rich life."

The film also stars Kerry Condon, William H. Macy, Nathaniel Arcand and Alfred Hsing. Will Patton narrates.