June 25 (UPI) -- Distributor Kino Lorber has released a trailer for Shari & Lamb Chop, a documentary examining the life, career and legacy of children's entertainer Shari Lewis.

The trailer, released Wednesday, charts the rise, fall and rise again of Lewis and her iconic puppets Lamb Chop, Hush Puppy and Charlie Horse.

The film, directed by Lisa D'Apolito (Love, Gilda), features interviews with Lewis' family members, friends, business associates and ventriloquists who were inspired by her work in children's entertainment.

"There's no shortage of Lamb Chop love in her illuminating film, but Lisa D'Apolito has gone beyond a warm embrace to more deeply investigate Shari Lewis' exceptional gifts and career," Richard Lorber, chairman and CEO of Kino Lorber, said in a news release. "The voices she projected through her beloved critters echo the multiple dimensions of Lewis' own personality and creative challenges as a performer and media pioneer."

Shari & Lamb Chop releases in theaters July 18.