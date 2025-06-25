Trending
Movies
June 25, 2025

Scarlett Johansson calls 'Jurassic World' role a 'dream come true'

By Jessica Inman
Scarlett Johansson arrives on the red carpet for the "Jurassic World Rebirth" New York premiere at Lincoln Center on Monday in New York City. She talked about the role when she stopped by "Tonight" on Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Scarlett Johansson arrives on the red carpet for the "Jurassic World Rebirth" New York premiere at Lincoln Center on Monday in New York City. She talked about the role when she stopped by "Tonight" on Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 25 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson says her role in Jurassic World: Rebirth is "a dream come true."

The actress, 40, dished about portraying Zora in the film when she stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday.

"I have been trying to infiltrate the Jurassic universe for, like, three decades, and it turns out that fangirling pays off," she said.

Johansson shared how when she was a kid, she had a Jurassic Park pup tent.

"Honestly, it really, truly is a dream come true," she said of the film.

"And I had a general -- I heard that there was a role that I might be right for, and I had a general meeting with Steven Spielberg, which was one of the greatest moments of my professional career."

Her character leads a team, which includes Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey, on a mission to extract life-saving dinosaur DNA.

Jurassic World Dominion, which starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, premiered in 2022. Rebirth is set five years after the events of that film.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, Ed Skrein, Rupert Friend and David Iacono star in the feature, which arrives in theaters July 2.

Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali attend 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' premiere

Star Scarlett Johansson arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Jurassic World Rebirth" in New York City on June 23, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

