June 25 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is previewing Roofman, starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst.

Tatum portrays former Army Ranger-turned-McDonald's robber Jeffrey Manchester, who escapes jail and falls in love with Dunst's Leigh while hiding out in a Toys "R" Us store.

The film is inspired by a true story, and also stars Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collins, Jimmy O. Yang and Peter Dinklage.

The trailer released Wednesday shows Jeffrey robbing a McDonald's, hiding in a moving truck, and courting Leigh.

According to an official synopsis, Jeffrey's "double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in."

Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine) directs.

Roofman arrives in theaters Oct. 10.

