June 25 (UPI) -- Heads of State stars John Cena and Idris Elba attended the premiere of their new action comedy film on Tuesday.

The event took place at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

Elba, 52, stepped out in a black suit, while Cena, 48, donned a blue pinstriped suit.

Other cast members at the premiere included Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Carla Gugino, Sarah Niles and Richard Coyle.

Jack Quaid, Stephen Root and Paddy Considine also star.

Cena also stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss the movie Tuesday.

"It's a buddy comedy, an action buddy comedy of two heads of state, the prime minister [Elba] and the president [Cena]," he told Colbert. "They get caught in a precarious situation, hilarity ensues. They don't like each other. They have to work together to go on to have the world function in harmony and humor, and I think it's a wonderful movie for today."

Heads of State arrives on Prime Video July 2.

