June 25 (UPI) -- Vertical has released a trailer for Ron Howard's new film Eden.

In the thriller, Jude Law and Sydney Sweeney portray island settlers fighting to survive.

The film, inspired by a true story, premiered in 2024 at the Toronto International Film Festival, arrived in German movie theaters in April, and will debut in U.S. theaters Aug. 22.

Eden follows a group of people who fight amongst themselves after moving to an island.

"Their greatest threat isn't the brutal climate or deadly wildlife, but each other," an official synopsis says.

Law portrays Dr. Friedrich Ritter, who moves to the island with his wife Dora (Vanessa Kirby).

Baroness Eloise Bosquet (Ana de Armas) arrives and chaos follows.

Daniel Brühl also stars in the feature, co-written, co-produced and directed by Howard.

